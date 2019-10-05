Desert Hills Lady Thunder win 4A tennis title

State 4A champion Desert Hills tennis players with trophy and medals at Liberty Park, Salt Lake City, Utah, Oct. 5, 2019 | Photo courtesy of David Smith, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Desert Hills High School girls tennis team won the state 4A championship Saturday, with the Lady Thunder advancing to four finals matches and winning three of them.

Desert Hills finished with a total of 24 team points at state while Region 9 rival Dixie brought home the runner-up trophy with 18 points. The Lady Flyers also made it to four of a possible five finals matches at the two-day tournament, which wrapped up Saturday afternoon at Salt Lake City’s Liberty Park.

In No. 1 singles, senior Morgan “Mo” Behymer of Desert Hills defeated Logan’s Yeeke Wang in the semifinals Saturday morning, 6-1, 6-2, but Behymer lost her finals match in straight sets to Naya Tillitt of Ridgeline, who won 6-1, 6-0.

The No. 2 singles bracket final pitted junior Mackenzie Telford of Desert Hills against Region 9 rival Mychaella Wisneske, a senior from Dixie. Telford prevailed in straight sets, 6-2, 6-1.

In third singles, junior Tia Turley of Desert Hills faced Dixie senior Brynlee Cardall in the finals, with Turley winning 6-4, 6-1.

In the No. 1 doubles final, Faith Hess and Cassidy Kohler outlasted Dixie’s Kalli Beckstrom and Ashley Kezos 6-3, 6-2.

The No. 2 doubles final was another all-Region 9 affair, with Sally Fraser and Becca Little of Dixie matched up against Pine View’s Olivia Obray and Katrina Hafen.

Fraser and Little had defeated the Desert Hills duo of Callie Kohler and Anjolie Cummins, 7-5, 6-4 in the semifinals earlier Saturday, while Obray and Hafen had beaten Sky View’s Emily Coombs and Saydee Godfrey in the semifinals. In the finals match, Obray and Hafen defeated Fraser and Little 6-3, 7-6 (6), with the deciding match going to a tiebreaker.

To view the official brackets and team scores on the UHSAA website, click here.

State 4A tennis tournament, top 10 team scores

Desert Hills 24 Dixie 18 Ridgeline 10 Pine View 9 Logan 6 Green Canyon 5 Ogden 4 Sky View 3 Snow Canyon 3 (tie) Cedar City 2 (tie) Crimson Cliffs 2 (tie) Uintah 2

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.