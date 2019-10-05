Woman in jail after crashing into 2 police vehicles during pursuit in Washington City

ST. GEORGE — A Nevada woman was arrested after allegedly taking officers from multiple agencies on a chase that only ended after she crashed into two police vehicles.

Teconna Dyer, 20, of Las Vegas, was arrested Thursday afternoon and is being held on $10,000 bail.

The arrest stems from two separate incidents reported in Hurricane and Washington City in the space of roughly 10 minutes. The incident was set in motion when Hurricane Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the parking lot of the Coral Canyon Texaco on state Route 9 near Interstate 15.

Responding officers arrived to find two pickup trucks near the gas pumps. While speaking with the driver of one of the trucks involved, the driver of the other pickup, Dyer, began to pull out of the parking lot, according to charging statements filed with the court.

One of the officers started to follow the pickup, “thinking the driver may have been confused about staying on scene,” the officer noted in the statement.

As the pickup continued west on State Street toward the interstate, the officer activated his lights and sirens, at which point Dyer pulled over to the shoulder. As soon as the officer exited his patrol vehicle, she allegedly drove off toward the Exit 16 on-ramp with the officer in tow.

The suspect pulled over a second time but again fled as soon as the officer got out of his vehicle. As she continued south on I-15, the officer followed her for a third time but turned off his lights and sirens so as not to “endanger the public” in an area of heavy traffic, according to the statement.

Minutes later, the officer was advised that police in Washington City had located the truck on Washington Parkway, and he responded to that location.

The Washington City officers attempted to stop the pickup just north of the Washington Parkway I-15 exit. Dyer pulled over initially, but as soon as the officer got out of his vehicle, she started to pull away just as a second unit was pulling over to block the truck’s exit.

Dyer managed to drive in between the two police vehicles and continued east on Washington Parkway, with both officers in tow, who were soon joined by a third unit.

Dyer pulled over two more times “in order to evade” officers, according to the statement, and then struck one of the police vehicles on the passenger’s side. With three police units and a semi blocking the pickup’s escape, she reportedly put the pickup in reverse and crashed into a second police vehicle that was blocking her from behind.

At that point, the Hurricane officer who attempted to stop the pickup minutes before was advised by emergency dispatch that the truck was stopped on Washington Parkway. He arrived on scene and confirmed it was the same truck.

Dyer initially remained in the truck as officers ordered her out of the vehicle. After she rolled down the window, she was pulled from the pickup and taken into custody.

“That entire thing unfolded in 10 minutes, maybe less,” Washington City Police Lt. Kory Klotz told St. George News.

Due to the erratic actions of the suspect, Klotz said police were intent on stopping the vehicle with a single goal in mind — “We had to get her stopped for the safety of the public.”

Dyer refused to identify herself to police but was identified minutes later after officers found a birth certificate during a search of the truck. A records check indicated that Dyer’s Nevada driver’s license was suspended.

Dyer refused to speak to the Hurricane officer about the incident and made no other statements to police.

Hurricane Police Officer Ken Thompson told St. George News that he was aware of no injuries reported between the incidents.

Both agencies submitted charges to the Washington County Attorney’s Office for review, which include three third-degree felony counts of failing to stop or respond at command of police, along with several misdemeanor offenses for allegedly leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage, failing to disclose identity, driving on a suspended license and interfering with an arresting officer.

Dyer remains in custody on $10,000 bail.

