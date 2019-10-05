Police ask for public’s help identifying man possibly connected to fraud case

ST. GEORGE —The St. George Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual believed to be connected to a recent fraud case.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page Wednesday, police need to identify the man shown in the photos taken from surveillance footage at an ATM machine in July, possibly from Lin’s Market on Mall Drive in St. George.

Images from a security camera depicting the possible suspect were also posted on Facebook by police.

If you recognize the individual please call Detective Taylor at the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4330, and reference report number 19PI00229.

