Driver transported to hospital following rollover on SR-7

ST. GEORGE — A driver was transported to the hospital after her vehicle rolled off the right shoulder of state Route 7 east of Washington City, the second injury crash reported on SR-7 Friday.

At 4:20 p.m., officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to a single-vehicle rollover on SR 7 just east of the Long Valley Road exit involving a red Honda passenger car that responders found upside-down against an embankment with an injured driver still inside.

With the help of firefighters, the woman was extricated from the vehicle and transported to the hospital by ambulance to be treated “for injuries that were not necessarily visible, but were either internal or muscle injuries possibly,” Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Grant Hintze told St. George News.

At the time of the crash, the driver was heading west on SR-7. As the vehicle continued along a steep downhill grade, the driver lost control of the Jetta and rolled into the embankment, coming to rest upside-down.

UHP troopers have yet to determine the cause of the crash. Hintze said that speed may have been a factor, but that had not yet been confirmed.

“There was a witness who said the car seemed to be going pretty fast down the hill, but we’re not sure what happened at this point other than the driver lost control for some reason,” Hintze said.

There was little impact on traffic as responders tended to Friday’s scene.

Multiple agencies responded to the rollover, including UHP, Washington City Fire Department, a Utah State Parks ranger, Hurricane Valley Fire District and the Utah Department of Transportation’s Incident Management Team.

This was the second crash on SR-7 Friday. Less than nine hours earlier, a crash was reported about five miles east of the rollover’s location at which an SUV pulled out from Sand Hollow Road onto SR-7 and was struck by a passenger car traveling at highway speeds. One driver was injured and transported to the hospital from that crash.

