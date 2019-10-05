Officials announce containment of Washington County wildfire

ST. GEORGE — Officials say a human-caused fire that threatened close-by structures near Pintura has been completely contained.

The Spirit Fire started Thursday evening in Washington County by an unidentified hunter on state lands, according to a press release from the Arizona Bureau of Land Management. The fire spread to private property and ultimately consumed about 17 acres.

Pinyon pine, juniper, brush and grass fueled the flames as the fire continued to spread Thursday into Friday. Crews had the fire 65% contained Friday afternoon, seeing occasional flare-ups.

Despite posing a threat to two homes and three outbuildings, no one was evacuated and no injuries have been reported.

Crews from the Utah Division of Forestry, Hurricane Valley Fire District, Cedar City Fire Department, Hildale Fire Department and Bureau of Land Management responded to the wildfire, which was visible from Interstate 15. Altogether, the crews dispatched eight engines, two water tenders and 23 personnel.

The fire is now considered 100% contained, experiencing smoldering within the interior. Firefighters are expected to work through hot spots over the next couple of days to ensure warm, dry and windy weather conditions do not impact its containment.

The Arizona Bureau of Land Management is urging the public to exercise caution as while engaging in outdoor activities as southwest Utah has high fire danger.

