Region 9 volleyball recap: Desert Hills still in 1st place despite loss to Cedar; Snow Canyon on win streak

ST. GEORGE — Despite a tough five-set loss at Cedar earlier in the week, the Desert Hills Thunder remain in first place in the Region 9 standings with an 8-2 record.

In other action, Snow Canyon won both of its games this week, as did Dixie, which swept both Canyon View and Cedar to improve to 4-9 overall. Following are short recaps of this week’s contests:

Thursday’s games

Desert Hills 3, Pine View 0

After losing back-to-back games to Snow Canyon and Cedar, Desert Hills was in need of a bounce back game. This came against the Pine View Panthers, who came out with some energy, catching the Thunder off guard and scoring the first five points of the game. Desert Hills bounced back, with Pine View only scoring five more points and the Thunder winning the first set 25-10.

After that, Desert Hills controlled the entire game, winning the match in straight sets to sweep the Panthers, 25-10, 25-13 and 25-13.

The Panthers struggled with serve receive errors, as the Thunder had 19 aces, and this had an impact on the game.

“I thought we served well,” Thunder head coach Sharon Christensen said. “We served tough, and they had a hard time passing our serves, so that made a big difference in the game right there.”

With Cedar losing to Dixie, the Thunder are back in sole possession of first place, but Christensen was quick to mention that the race for first place in Region 9 is a close one.

“It’s tight,” she said. “Just trying to get better everyday. Finish the region and get ready for the postseason.”

The Thunder still have games against Crimson Cliffs, Dixie and Hurricane.

Pine View will travel to Cedar next Tuesday, and then they’ll be at home against Crimson Cliffs on Thursday.

Dixie 3, Cedar 0

At Cedar, the Lady Flyers won in three sets to even the season series with the Lady Reds. Dixie won the first two sets, 25-16 and 25-15 before prevailing in a closer back-and-forth battle during the third and final set, 25-23.

“On any given night, somebody can beat somebody,” said Dixie head coach Stacy Leavitt, whose team improved to 4-9 in Region 9 play with its second win of the week. “I don’t know what that tells about our personality, but it’s helping us get ready for the playoffs.” Leavitt added that the team played well together and have good attitudes, and said they have been helped by the return of senior setter Elle Anderson to the lineup. “The teamwork’s coming back together, the fun is coming back together. The girls are having fun and they’re just feeling confident.” — written by Jeff Richards

Hurricane 3, Canyon View 0

At Hurricane, the Lady Tigers swept Canyon View, 25-17, 25-21, 25-18.

Snow Canyon 3, Crimson Cliffs 1

Snow Canyon avenged their early season four-set loss to the Mustangs on their home court. The Warriors won the first, third and fourth sets to take the match, 25-13, 16-25, 25-15 and 25-23.

In a losing effort, Chloe Bunker led the Mustangs with 18 kills on the night.

The Warriors continue to be a team on the rise in Region 9, winning five straight games. Four of those games were against the best teams in the region: Desert Hills, Cedar, Hurricane and Crimson Cliffs.

Tuesday’s games

Cedar 3, Desert Hills 2

At Cedar City, the Cedar Lady Reds took an early 2-0 lead, winning the first two sets 25-18 and 25-14. Desert Hills roared back to win the next two games in decisive fashion, 25-12 and 25-15.

That set up a deciding fifth game to 15 points. It proved to be a back-and-forth battle, with Cedar’s Britnie Simcox ultimately serving the winning point to put the Lady Reds up 16-14 and clinch the five-set victory.

Crimson Cliffs 3, Hurricane 1

At Hurricane, the Crimson Cliffs Lady Mustangs won in four games, dropping only the lopsided second set 7-25 but winning the other three, 25-22, 25-23, 25-22.

Chloe Bunker had 18 kills while Allie Laub had 18 digs.

Dixie 3, Canyon View 0

At Dixie, the Lady Flyers swept Canyon View, 25-15, 25-12 and 25-15.

Snow Canyon 3, Pine View 0

At Pine View, the Snow Canyon Warriors swept the Lady Panthers, 25-17, 25-23, 30-28.

Region 9 volleyball standings (as of Oct. 4)

Desert Hills 8-2 (#3 in Class 4A RPI) Snow Canyon 7-3 (#9 in Class 4A RPI) Cedar 6-3 (#7 in Class 4A RPI) Crimson Cliffs 6-4 (#11 in Class 4A RPI) Hurricane 5-5 (#12 in Class 4A RPI) Dixie 4-6 (#15 in Class 4A RPI) Canyon View 2-8 (#19 in Class 4A RPI) Pine View 1-9 (#18 in Class 4A RPI)

