Region 9 soccer recap: Snow Canyon, Desert Hills tied for 1st with 1 game left in season

Desert Hills at Canyon View, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 3, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — Snow Canyon and Desert Hills both won twice this week to stay tied for first place atop the Region 9 standings with one game left to play Tuesday.

Hurricane is in third place, while Cedar and Pine View are tied for fourth. Following are short recaps of this week’s games.

Thursday’s games

Hurricane 3, Pine View 0

At Hurricane, the Lady Tigers won 3-0.

Crimson Cliffs 1, Dixie 0 (OT)

Late in the first overtime period, Crimson Cliffs’ Millie Faldmo scored the game-winning goal to give the Mustangs a hard-fought win over Dixie. Goalkeeper Ellie Nielsen earned the shutout for Crimson Cliffs.

Desert Hills 4, Canyon View 2 At Canyon View, Desert Hills started strong by scoring three goals in the first half, two of which were by Molly Haslem. The Thunder held on to defeat the Lady Falcons 4-2 and stay tied for first place with Snow Canyon in the Region 9 standings, with one game left for Desert Hills to play at Hurricane on Tuesday. Desert Hills, which improved to 10-2-1 with the win, had forfeited its first region game and all three of its preseason games due to having an ineligible player. Thunder head coach Benji Nelson said his team has been able to bounce back from that early setback. “After that happened, we knew we were going to have to fight a little harder to get into first place,” he said. “And we’ve gotten there. Hopefully, next week we can win and be region champs, and just take it from there, one game at a time.” Brinley Christensen and Addison Newman each scored goals for Canyon View late in the game. The Lady Falcons dropped to 2-11 with the loss. Canyon View next plays crosstown rival Cedar in Tuesday’s regular season finale.

— written by Jeff Richards

Snow Canyon 2, Cedar 0

At Cedar City, Snow Canyon got a pair of goals from Heidi Smith as the Lady Warriors shut out the Lady Reds 2-0. Smith scored in the opening minutes of the game, then added another goal in the second half when she beat Cedar goalkeeper Kelsi Oldroyd to the ball inside the box and kicked it in from the left side. Cedar had a few late shots on goal but couldn’t capitalize.

Snow Canyon, which improved to 10-2-1 in the Region 9 standings, next hosts Crimson Cliffs in Tuesday’s regular season finale. Cedar, which dropped to 7-6 with the loss, plays at Canyon View on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Tuesday’s games

Cedar 2, Hurricane 1

At Hurricane, Cedar got goals from Becca Boyer and Emily Schuh as the Lady Reds prevailed over the Tigers, 2-1.

Crimson Cliffs 2, Canyon View 1

Crimson Cliffs overcame a 1-0 halftime deficit to defeat Canyon View, with Belle Meadows scoring both of the Mustangs’ goals.

Desert Hills 2, Pine View 0

At Desert Hills, the Lady Thunder scored once in each half in a 2-0 shutout win over Pine View.

The first goal was scored by Tanyia Crosby and assisted by Jaynee Hinton. The second was a goal by Lulu Harris.

Snow Canyon 2, Dixie 0

At Dixie, Heidi Smith scored twice for Snow Canyon as the Warriors blanked Dixie 2-0. Megan Rodgers earned the shutout for Snow Canyon. Click here for full story.

Cedar City News reporter Jeff Richards contributed to this story.

Region 9 girls soccer standings (as of Oct. 4)

(tie) Snow Canyon 10-2-1 (11-2-2) (tie) Desert Hills 10-2-1 (10-5-1) Hurricane 8-4-1 (9-5-1) (tie) Pine View 7-6 (8-7) (tie) Cedar City 7-6 (8-7) Dixie 3-9-1 (3-11-1) Crimson Cliffs 3-10 (3-12) Canyon View 2-11 (4-11)

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.