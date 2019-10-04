Cedar City Police warn parents after suspicious person tries to lure child into car

ST. GEORGE — Police are warning parents about an alleged attempted child abduction in Cedar City Thursday.

The incident occurred at around 7 p.m. in the area of Robbers Roost Lane and Paradise Canyon, according to a press release from the Cedar City Police Department.

Police received a report that an 11-year-old girl was approached by a man in an older white sedan who told her to get inside the vehicle. The child ran to her house nearby.

The girl had reportedly seen a similar vehicle at her school earlier in the week.

“We will continue to patrol around the schools and walking routes from the schools to neighborhoods in a continued effort to keep your child safe,” police said in the release.

The suspect is described as being a white male in his 60s. Police have no further description at this time, Cedar City Police Sgt. Chet Smith told Cedar City News.

So far, this is the only incident that has been reported.

“It’s an active investigation we’re working hard on,” Smith said.

Police warned parents in a post on social media that the incident should serve as an opportunity to review safety rules with their children.

It is advised to have children walk in groups instead of alone when going to and from school. Children should not stop for anyone who pulls up alongside them in a vehicle and should never get into a car with a stranger.

The department is also asking parents to “be vigilant” and report suspicious activity when they see it. Anyone with information is asked to call the Cedar City Police Department dispatch line at 435-586-2955.

