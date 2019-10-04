Road closures going into effect for St. George Marathon

Photo of previous St. George Marathon, St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of city of St. George, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The 43rd St. George Marathon is at hand, and accompanying it Saturday are road closures aplenty.

Some of the major routes affected include state Route 18/Bluff Street, Diagonal Street and portions of Tabernacle and Main streets.

The city of St. George has provided an interactive traffic map detailing the road closure online.

The St. George City Police Department has also offered a breakdown of road closures and traffic detours, which are detailed below.

Friday closures

7 a.m. until Saturday at 6 p.m.

300 South from 200 East to 400 East.

300 East from 200 South to 400 South.

5 p.m. until Saturday.

Diagonal Street from 600 West.

400 East from 100 South to 300 South.

Bluff Street from 300 West.

600 West from 600 North to 700 North. No parking signs will be enforced.



5 p.m. until Saturday.

400 East from 100 South to 300 South Southbound closure at 100 South, detour left. Northbound closure at 300 South, detour right.



5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Temporary closures for the Fun Run around Vernon Worthen Park.

Saturday closures

3 a.m. until the finish line opens.

300 South from 500 East with temporary traffic lanes for the runner drop zone at 400 East and 300 East.

5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All streets from Diagonal Street/200 East. No traffic is allowed and there will be limited resident access on the north shoulder.



6 a.m. or last bus southbound to 1 p.m.

Elimination of northbound traffic from Bluff Street/Sunset Boulevard/Red Hills Parkway intersection. Detour to 1400 West off Sunset Boulevard. The Red Hills Parkway northbound flyover lanes will also be closed.

6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Access to State Route 18 will be closed from Brookside south into St. George. Northbound traffic to Diamond Valley will open at 12 p.m. There will be limited access only off Snow Canyon Parkway at SR-18. However, no stopping or parking is allowed, and the speed limit will be set at 25 mph. All traffic is anticipated to reopen around 1:30 p.m. when the city’s Park Department vehicles have passed northbound Snow Canyon Parkway and southbound SR-18.



7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

St. George Boulevard and 300 West.

100 South and Main Street. Detour at the intersection of 700 East and 700 South or Red Hills Parkway via Snow Canyon Parkway.



