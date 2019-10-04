Medical episode results in crash near Quail Creek

Written by Mori Kessler
October 4, 2019

HURRICANE Police say a medical episode led to a crash along the roadside near Quail Creek Friday afternoon.

Aftermath of a crash on 5300 West near the state Route 9 intersection, Hurricane, Utah, Oct. 4, 2019 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

At around 2:15 p.m., a 37-year-old man driving a 2007 Chrysler SUV was southbound on 5300 West north of the state Route 9 intersection when he experienced a medical episode that resulted in a seizure, Hurricane City Police Officer Ken Thompson said.

In order to avoid running into any oncoming traffic, the driver veered off the road and ended up going headlong into a small dip that lodged the front of the SUV into the side of a dirt embankment.

The SUV was totaled, and the man was taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center by an ambulance crew from Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue. Thompson wasn’t aware if the man experienced any injuries in addition to the medical episode.

No other vehicles or people were involved.

