Larry Milligan, 63, passed away, unexpectedly in his sleep, on Oct. 1, 2019, in Leeds, Utah. He was born on June 21, 1956 in Hemet, California to El Dean and Dorothy Milligan. He was raised in Riverside, California until age 14, then moved with his family to Klamath Falls, Oregon. He married Debbie Milligan in 1979 and they had two sons, Rusty and Christopher (Jenny) and both reside in Oregon.

Larry married his eternal companion, Cheryl Haskins Milligan, on July 8, 2006 in Cedar City, Utah. They adopted two grandchildren, Hunter Lee Bellottie Haskins, 15, and Layna Haskins, 8. Larry devoted all his love, time and energy with these children. They adored him.

He faithfully served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Washington D.C. from 1976-1978.

Larry loved the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He never had an unkind word for anyone. He was known for his sincere love and bear hugs for everyone and anyone. He loved to laugh and loved to be goofy.

Larry loved the outdoors and especially Southern Utah. He loved to hike and explore with his family. He especially loved to swim in the Virgin River with the grandkids. He created many cherished memories with his family.

He was very artistic and left behind cherished art work. He could build anything without any blueprints. He just finished a beautiful porch for his family to enjoy the view of the mountains.

Larry is survived by his devoted wife, Cheryl, his adopted grandchildren, Hunter and Layna; sons, Rusty and Chris; stepdaughter, Heather (Brooks) Wiley and stepson, Heath Haskins; his cherished mother, Dorothy Milligan, and her sister, Linda; his sister, Linda (Bob) Kirch , four brothers: Mike (Kaylene) Milligan, Don (Anna) Milligan, Ron ( Sherry) Milligan and Robert (Beth) Milligan; brother-in-law, Bucky (Vonda) White and sister-in-law, Becky White; 12 grandchildren and several nephews. He is preceded in death by his grandparents and his dear father, El Dean Milligan.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at the Leeds 1st Ward Chapel, 75 North Main Street, Leeds, Utah. Visitations will be held Monday, Oct. 7, from 5-7 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd, St. George, Utah, and Tuesday, prior to services, at 10:30 a.m. at the church.