T-bone crash on SR-7 near Sand Hollow sends 1 driver to the hospital

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A T-bone crash on state Route 7/Southern Parkway early Friday morning near the Sand Hollow State Park temporarily closed the highway and resulted in one driver going the hospital by ambulance and the other driver being cited.

Shortly before 7 a.m., emergency personnel were dispatched to westbound SR-7 near mile marker 18, where they found two heavily damaged vehicles – a Toyota passenger car and a Toyota Sequoia SUV – in the middle of the highway partially blocking both directions of travel.

Utah Highway Patrol Cpl. Lars Gardner told St. George News that at the time of the crash, the passenger car was heading west on Southern Parkway when the Sequoia driver turned right from Sand Hollow Road onto the parkway to head west and was struck by the passenger car traveling at nearly highway speeds.

The force of the impact destroyed the passenger’s side of the Toyota and deployed the airbags, while the front end of the Sequoia was crushed on impact, leaving both vehicles heavily damaged and later towed from the scene.

Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the crash, Gardner said, and the Sequoia driver was later cited for failure to yield when entering a roadway.

The driver of the passenger car was injured in the crash and was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center by ambulance, while the man in the Sequoia reported he was uninjured, Gardner said.

Hurricane Police officers also responded to assist with traffic control as both lanes were closed temporarily to allow responders to clear debris that was strewn across the roadway and remove the damaged vehicles.

Even with the temporary lane closure, the impact on traffic was “negligible,” Gardner said.

The Utah Highway Patrol, Hurricane Valley Fire District and Hurricane Police officers responded and tended to the scene.

