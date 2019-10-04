St. George man accused of stealing credit cards refuses to have his day in court

ST. GEORGE — A St. George man who was arrested for allegedly stealing bank cards refused to appear in court Wednesday.

David James Kautsky, 30, was scheduled to make a video appearance in 5th District Court, but when his name was called, District Judge G. Michael Westfall was advised the defendant told corrections officers that he was not going to appear for the hearing.

“So, he’s refusing to go to court — OK then,” Westfall said. The hearing was continued to Oct. 9.

Kautsky is facing three third-degree felonies, including two counts of unlawful acquisition of a finance card and one count of possession of a controlled substance, along with misdemeanor counts of providing false information of another person to a peace officer and possession of paraphernalia.

The charges stem from an incident earlier this week when officers responded to the area of 1725 West on reports of a suspicious man in the neighborhood.

While circulating the area they found Kautsky, who initially provided officers with the name of a family member when he identified himself. He later provided his real name when questioned further by an officer who was familiar with the individual whose name he was using.

Officers discovered Kautsky had an active warrant issued Sept. 18 after he failed to appear for sentencing on a drug case. During a search of the suspect, officers found syringes, a pipe and other paraphernalia on him, according to the affidavit filed in support of his arrest.

Police also allegedly located two bank cards belonging to two different individuals, which Kautsky said he found inside of the home he was staying in.

Officers learned that the residents of the home the suspect was staying in were the same individuals listed on the bank cards and that “neither one knew he (Kautsky) had their credit cards,” the affidavit states.

Kautsky was arrested and booked into jail where he remains in custody at the time of this report.

