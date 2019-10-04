Police: Distracted driver rear-ends vehicle, cited for following too closely

ST. GEORGE — Northbound traffic on Red Cliffs Drive was limited to one lane after a rear-end collision occurred just after 11:30 a.m. Friday.

St. George Police Officer Trevor Anderson told St. George News a green Mini Cooper and gray Chevrolet Cruze were traveling north on Red Cliffs Drive at the time of the crash. The driver of the Cruze told police the driver of a white truck slammed on their brakes in front of her, and in order to avoid a collision, she abruptly stopped.

The driver of the Mini Cooper was watching a passing motorcycle, Anderson said, and she didn’t have enough time to stop when she looked back to the vehicle in front of her. The Mini Cooper struck the Cruze from behind, rendering it disabled.

The force of the collision caused the Mini Cooper’s airbags to deploy, hitting the driver of the vehicle and her passenger. The Cruze sustained minimal damage to its bumper.

No injuries were reported, although the driver of the Cruze was transported to the hospital by family to be checked over, as she is pregnant.

Anderson said it’s important for drivers to watch the vehicles in front of them and allow proper distance in the event of an abrupt stop.

“All it takes is that split second for you to look away or you’re distracted by something stopped, traffic stops in front of you, and it’s too late,” he said. “We see it all the time.”

The driver of the Mini Cooper was issued a citation for following too closely.

