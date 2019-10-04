Police: Distracted driver rear-ends vehicle, cited for following too closely

Written by Ryann Richardson
October 4, 2019

ST. GEORGE — Northbound traffic on Red Cliffs Drive was limited to one lane after a rear-end collision occurred just after 11:30 a.m. Friday.

A green Mini Cooper and gray Chevrolet Cruze immediately following a collision on Red Cliffs Drive, St. George, Utah, Oct. 4, 2019 | Photo by Ryann Richardson, St. George News

St. George Police Officer Trevor Anderson told St. George News a green Mini Cooper and gray Chevrolet Cruze were traveling north on Red Cliffs Drive at the time of the crash. The driver of the Cruze told police the driver of a white truck slammed on their brakes in front of her, and in order to avoid a collision, she abruptly stopped.

The driver of the Mini Cooper was watching a passing motorcycle, Anderson said, and she didn’t have enough time to stop when she looked back to the vehicle in front of her. The Mini Cooper struck the Cruze from behind, rendering it disabled.

The force of the collision caused the Mini Cooper’s airbags to deploy, hitting the driver of the vehicle and her passenger. The Cruze sustained minimal damage to its bumper.

No injuries were reported, although the driver of the Cruze was transported to the hospital by family to be checked over, as she is pregnant.

Anderson said it’s important for drivers to watch the vehicles in front of them and allow proper distance in the event of an abrupt stop.

“All it takes is that split second for you to look away or you’re distracted by something stopped, traffic stops in front of you, and it’s too late,” he said. “We see it all the time.”

The driver of the Mini Cooper was issued a citation for following too closely.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Averee Ryann Richardson was raised in central Ohio and graduated with her bachelor of science degree from Dixie State University in 2019. She is the former editor-in-chief of Dixie State University's student-run news organization, the Dixie Sun News; she also served as the news organization's news editor in past years. When she is not chasing news or networking, Averee enjoys spending time with her family and two rambunctious dogs, Malibu and Mookie.

Email: rrichardson@stgnews.com
Twitter: @AvereeRyann@stgnews

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!