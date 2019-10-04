Ask a Local Expert: How do I stop a water leak in my home?

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Water leaks in the home can cause extensive damage in a short amount of time and result in costly repairs.

“Stopping the leak is a top priority,” says Miguel Rivera, a plumber at Larsen Plumbing in St. George.

Learn more about stopping water leaks in the home from the experts at Larsen Plumbing in the Ask a Local Expert video in the media player above.

The water meter, which is usually located in a box near the near the street, will shut off water to the entire property, Rivera said, and everyone should know where to find it in case of emergencies.

However, some leaks can be isolated in order to keep the rest of the water on until repairs can be made.

“The main water shut-off valve is typically located near the water heater or in the mechanical room,” Rivera said.

Simply turn the lever a quarter-turn until it stops.

“If your home is equipped with a recirculating pump, it is important to turn it off before shutting off the water to prevent damage to the unit.”

Other smaller valves in the home – at the water heater, under sinks and behind toilets – can further isolate the problem without having to turn off all water to the residence. (see examples in video at the top of this report)

“It is important to locate the shut-off valves and educate everyone in the home,” he said, adding that all residents should know where every valve can be found and how to shut the water off. If anyone is having difficulty locating them, he suggests calling a reliable Southern Utah plumber for assistance.

