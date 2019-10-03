Crimson Cliffs golf wins state title in first year as a program and school

Final scores for Crimson Cliffs golf at state tournament, Saratoga Springs, Utah. Oct. 3, 2019 | Photo by Mark Musgrave, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — Crimson Cliffs golf won their first state title after leading through the first day of the Class 4A state tournament.

The golf team, in their first year as a program and first year as a school, won the first state title for the school with a score of 576. The Mustangs scored 288 on both days, equaling the total of 576, which was 25 points better then the next closest team, Sky View.

Zach Felts shot a team low 142 after round two, while Region 9 player of the year Luke Schone was close behind with 144. The No. 6 golfer, Cruz Kirchhausen, led the team on day two, shooting a 70 in the final round.

Hurricane led the way for the other Region 9 schools with a score of 633, finishing tied for fifth. Pine View finished with a 636, while Desert Hills finished with a 638.

This is a developing story.

