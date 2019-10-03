Grand Canyon North Rim transitions to ‘seasonally reduced services’

View of the Grand Canyon from Point Imperial on its North Rim, Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona, July 3, 2017 | File photo by Reuben Wadsworth, St. George News

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — National Park Service officials announced Thursday that Grand Canyon National Park’s North Rim will transition to seasonally reduced services beginning at noon on Oct. 16.

According to a press release, Grand Canyon National Park would like to remind the public to plan accordingly if they intend to visit the North Rim after Oct. 15.

The following status of services will remain in effect through the end of October:

Bright Angel Point Road: open.

North Rim Visitor Center: open.

Scenic drive: open unless closed by weather.

North Rim Administration Building: open with water available.

Campground: open with restrooms and water available.

Grand Canyon Lodge Gift Shop: open with limited grab-and-go food options.

Self-serve gas station: open for credit or debit card use pending park conditions.

Restrooms: closed, but port-a-potties will be available.

Grand Canyon Lodge and restaurants: closed.

Shower and laundry facilities: closed.

Campground store: closed.

Park ranger programming: closed.

Canyon Trail Rides: closed.

North Rim Visitor Center bookstore: closed.

In addition to limited food and water options, winter travel conditions of snow, ice or rain may be encountered throughout the park or on Highway 67. Please call the Arizona Highway information line to check travel conditions at 888-411-7623.

Park rangers will be on the North Rim intermittently staffing the campground, entrance station and visitor center. Emergency and law enforcement services will remain available. The Backcountry Information Center is open every day until Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.

If you are planning on camping in the North Rim Campground before Oct. 31, please reserve your campsite online or by calling 877-444-6777.

Nearby lodging, food services and fuel is located 45 miles north of the North Rim at Jacob Lake. Additional lodging and guest services are available in Fredonia, Arizona, and Kanab, Utah. The South Rim facilities remain open year-round. Call 928-638-7888 or visit Grand Canyon park website for additional information.

