Grand County School District says some vapes found among students tested positive for meth

MOAB, Utah — The Grand County School District said they have found vape devices among students that tested positive for methamphetamine.

According to a report from Fox13Now, school district officials said in a statement issued Thursday that they have found such vape devices in more than one incident. However, the school district cautioned that at this time it’s unclear how the meth was acquired or who is responsible.

“We would like students, parents, and community members to be aware of the risks of vaping and that devices and/or vape juice can contain any number of substances,” the district stated. “In addition to containing nicotine, devices can contain substances including but not limited to THC, methamphetamine, and fentanyl.”

It’s unclear if the students who had the vapes that tested positive for meth knew of the presence of the drug, and details about the nature of the testing performed were not available.

