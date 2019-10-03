3 adults, 2 children transported to hospital following multi-vehicle pileup on SR-9

HURRICANE — A battalion of responders were dispatched to a four-vehicle crash on state Route 9 in Hurricane that resulted in several injuries Thursday morning.

Shortly before 9 a.m., emergency personnel were dispatched to the crash on westbound SR-9 with multiple injuries, including two young girls, ages 6 and 8, who were transported to the hospital, along with three adults, Hurricane Police Officer Ken Thompson told St. George News.

Arriving units found a trail of wreckage that extended nearly a city block along the center turn lane of SR-9, approximately 100 yards east of Telegraph Street, where four vehicles were strewn along the median, including a charcoal Ford Escape, a silver Dodge pickup truck, a dark blue Dodge Caravan and a silver Honda two-door coupe.

Multiple wreckers arrived and began loading the damaged vehicles to remove them from the roadway as Washington County Sheriff’s deputies directed traffic to allow tow trucks and ambulances to maneuver around the chaotic scene. Traffic heading west continued to pile up until the backup extended nearly a mile. Westbound traffic in the area of the crash was impacted for more than an hour.

Details about the circumstances of the crash were very limited, Thompson said, as officers were unable to speak with a number of the drivers who were transported to the hospital. He noted that none of the injuries reported thus far were life-threatening.

Thompson said information is still being gathered and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The Hurricane Police Department, Hurricane Valley Fire District, Washington City Fire Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Department and the Utah Department of Transportation’s Incident Management Team responded and assisted at the scene.

