Performance Player of the Week: Desert Hills’ Morgan ‘Mo’ Behymer

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Even though she led her Desert Hills Thunder team to last week’s Region 9 championship, before Morgan “Mo” Behymer steps onto the tennis court, everything has to be perfect.

There has to be a certain amount of ice in the water bottle. Her socks have to be cuffed a certain way. Her strings have to be the perfect tension — they can’t be one off. Tennis players are very specific with their rituals, she said.

Behymer, who is captain of the Desert Hills High School tennis team, told St. George News that Friday and Saturday’s meet went great, and the team walked away winning every single position and taking the region title.

“It was awesome,” she said. “It was a very successful weekend.”

In a previous St. George news interview, Behymer said she has worked this year to take on more of a leadership role with her teammates.

“This is my second year as a captain, and I really like it. I like to not necessarily be in charge, but I like to show people how to lead on this legacy after I leave and make this team the best we can be,” she said.

As part of the national program Especially for Athletes, Behymer focuses on involvement and unity in the sport and to make people who aren’t necessarily part of the team feel like they are. She said it’s something that is very easy to do, especially with the culture at Desert Hills.

“We are a Thunder family and sometimes kids just need an extra family member.”

As a senior, she said her mind is still pretty open about a possible future in tennis. For now, she is taking her time to think and search but said she would love to continue playing tennis at a collegiate level.

“I’m just going to take action and take initiative on all my options.”

Learn more about the “Performance Player of the Week” in the media player at the top of this report.

