Host team Falcons shine at Canyon View Invitational cross-country meet

Runners compete in the Canyon View Invitational cross-country meet, Sept. 28, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Shala Winn, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — At the Canyon View High School invitational cross-country meet held in Cedar City last Saturday morning, the host team Falcons took first place among varsity boys teams and second to Cedar among varsity girls.

Canyon View senior McKay Burnside was the top finisher among the 60 boys who finished the varsity race. Burnside crossed the finish line in 16 minutes, 2 seconds — more than a half-minute ahead of runner-up Brooks Barney of Desert Hills.

In the varsity girls race, senior Taylia Norris of 1A’s Panguitch High established a new course record with a time of 18:46. Coming in second place with a time of 18:59 was senior Malayna Steffensen of Canyon View, who crossed the finish line one second ahead of Cedar High sophomore Olivia Webster, who clocked in at 19 minutes flat.

“It was a good meet, despite the high winds and cooler temperatures,” said Mariam Steffensen, Canyon View’s head coach and Malayna’s mother. “We had an overall good showing from Region 9 schools and surrounding 1A and 2A teams.”

In addition to the 120 or so varsity runners competing, another 250 or so competed in the junior varsity category, and approximately 100 middle-schoolers finished a two-mile version of the race.

For complete meet results, click here.

This week, Cedar High hosts its regional invitational meet Friday at 4 p.m.

Boys team results, Canyon View Invitational, Sept. 28

Canyon View 49 Hurricane 57 Desert Hills 70 Cedar City 81 Pine View 106 Dixie 142 Parowan 204 Crimson Cliffs 219

Girls team results, Canyon View Invitational, Sept. 28



Cedar 38 Canyon View 86 Hurricane 95 Pine View 112 (tie) Desert Hills 136 (tie) Milford 136 Dixie 141 Parowan 179 Crimson Cliffs 233

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.