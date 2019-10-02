Host team Falcons shine at Canyon View Invitational cross-country meet

Runners compete in the Canyon View Invitational cross-country meet, Sept. 28, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Shala Winn, St. George News / Cedar City News
CEDAR CITY — At the Canyon View High School invitational cross-country meet held in Cedar City last Saturday morning, the host team Falcons took first place among varsity boys teams and second to Cedar among varsity girls.
Canyon View senior McKay Burnside was the top finisher among the 60 boys who finished the varsity race. Burnside crossed the finish line in 16 minutes, 2 seconds — more than a half-minute ahead of runner-up Brooks Barney of Desert Hills.
In the varsity girls race, senior Taylia Norris of 1A’s Panguitch High established a new course record with a time of 18:46. Coming in second place with a time of 18:59 was senior Malayna Steffensen of Canyon View, who crossed the finish line one second ahead of Cedar High sophomore Olivia Webster, who clocked in at 19 minutes flat.
“It was a good meet, despite the high winds and cooler temperatures,” said Mariam Steffensen, Canyon View’s head coach and Malayna’s mother. “We had an overall good showing from Region 9 schools and surrounding 1A and 2A teams.”
In addition to the 120 or so varsity runners competing, another 250 or so competed in the junior varsity category, and approximately 100 middle-schoolers finished a two-mile version of the race.
This week, Cedar High hosts its regional invitational meet Friday at 4 p.m.
Boys team results, Canyon View Invitational, Sept. 28
Canyon View 49
Hurricane 57
Desert Hills 70
Cedar City 81
Pine View 106
Dixie 142
Parowan 204
Crimson Cliffs 219
Girls team results, Canyon View Invitational, Sept. 28
Cedar 38
Canyon View 86
Hurricane 95
Pine View 112
(tie) Desert Hills 136
(tie) Milford 136
Dixie 141
Parowan 179
Crimson Cliffs 233
Overall boys winner McKay Burnside of Canyon View competes in the Canyon View Invitational cross-country meet, Sept. 28, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Shala Winn, St. George News / Cedar City News
