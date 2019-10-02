TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

October 2, 2019

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Weekend events | October 4 – October 6

Art

  • Thursday-Friday, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. | Intermediate Watercolor | Admission: $135 | Location: SUU Community Education, 136 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
  • Friday, 6 p.m. | Art on Main Gallery Stroll / 1st Friday! | Admission: Free | Location: Downtown St. George Historic District, 1 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
  • Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Deb Bice Photo Exhibit at The DiFiore Center | Admission: Free | Location: Roene B. DiFiore Center for Arts and Education, 307 N. Main St., St. George.
  • Saturday, 3-5 p.m. | Henna Happy Hour | Admission: $5 stencils, $10 freehand | Location: 459 N. 1300 East, St. George.

Education/enlightenment      

Entertainment        

  • Friday, 2-3 p.m. | Every Brilliant Thing | Admission: Various | Location: 300 W. Center St., Cedar City.
  • Friday, 7:30-10 p.m. | Disney’s The Little Mermaid | Admission: Various | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
  • Friday, 7:30-10 p.m. | Coriolanus, A Play by William Shakespeare | Admission: Various | Location: SUU Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre, Cedar City.
  • Friday, 7:30-10:30 p.m. | The Breakfast Klub Live in Concert | Admission: $10 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
  • Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Mamma Mia! Auditions | Admission: Free | Location: The Stage Door Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
  • Saturday, 4-4:45 p.m. | Witches Showcase Saturdays | Admission: Free with paid entrance | Location: Staheli Family Farm, Washington.
  • Saturday, 5-10 p.m. | 4D Barrel Race Admission: Various | Location: Washington County Regional Park, 5500 W. 700 South, Hurricane.
  • Saturday, 7-10 p.m. | Trick or Truck | Admission: Various | Location: Fiesta Fun Center, 171 E. 1160 South, St. George.
  • Saturday, 7:30-10 p.m. | The Sound of Music | Admission: Various | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.

Family         

Foods/vendors/crafts   

  • Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Vitamin Infusions and Sports Injuries | Admission: $150 | Location: Dixie Convention Center, 1835 Convention Center Drive, St. George.
  • Friday, 5-10 p.m. | Food Truck Round Up | Admission: Free | Location: Green Gate Village, 76 W. Tabernacle St., St. George.
  • Friday, 7-9:30 p.m. | MNO Menchies | Admission: Free | Location: Menchies, 691 E, St George Blvd., Suite 2, St. George.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Petco Adoption | Admission: Various | Location: 765 W. Telegraph St., Washington.
  • Sunday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Mimosa Brunch | Admission: Various | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.

Music      

  • Friday, 7-9:30 p.m. | Second Echo Trio at St. George Streetfest | Admission: Free | Location: George Streetfest – St. George First Friday, 50 W. Tabernacle St., St. George.
  • Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Jack Kelly Dunn | Admission: No cover | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
  • Friday, 10 p.m. to midnight | Sick string circus @Streetfest | Admission: Free | Location: George Streetfest – St. George First Friday, 50 W. Tabernacle St., St. George.
  • Saturday, 3 p.m. | The Fremont String Quartet | Admission: $25 | Location: DSU Celebrity Concert Series, 225 S. University Ave., St. George.
  • Saturday, 8 p.m. | Charlie Kessner | Admission: No cover | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
  • Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Identity Crisis at West Village / Crazy Eddie’s Opening Party! | Admission: $10 | Location: Affogato West, 214 N. 1000 East, St. George.
  • Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | The Crunch | Admission: $5 men, ladies free | Location:  The One and Only, 64 N. 800 East, St. George Blvd., St. George.

Nightlife/social     

  • Friday, 6 p.m. | ASL Bowling | Admission: Various | Location: Fiesta Fun Center, 171 E. 1160 South, St. George.
  • Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Karaoke Every Friday | Admission: Free | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
  • Saturday, 8:30-9:15 a.m. | Men’s Club Breakfast | Admission: Free | Location: 1165 W. Silicon Circle, St. George.
  • Saturday, 9 a.m. | Semi Annual Adoptathon | Admission: | Location: Petsense, 582 S. Main St., Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Dixie State Tailgate | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie State University Alumni Association, 684 E. 500 South, St. George.
  • Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Farm Dance Nights | Admission: Free with paid entrance | Location: Staheli Family Farm, Washington.

Outdoor/active/sporting     

