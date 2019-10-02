TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | October 4 – October 6
Art
- Thursday-Friday, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. | Intermediate Watercolor | Admission: $135 | Location: SUU Community Education, 136 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Friday, 6 p.m. | Art on Main Gallery Stroll / 1st Friday! | Admission: Free | Location: Downtown St. George Historic District, 1 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Deb Bice Photo Exhibit at The DiFiore Center | Admission: Free | Location: Roene B. DiFiore Center for Arts and Education, 307 N. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 3-5 p.m. | Henna Happy Hour | Admission: $5 stencils, $10 freehand | Location: 459 N. 1300 East, St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Thursday-Friday, 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. | Improve Blood Flow / Improve Longevity Education Series | Admission: Free | Location: 1487 S. Silicon Way, St. George.
- Friday, 9-10 a.m. | START STG | Admission: Free | Location: 453 S. 600 East, St. George.
- Friday, 5-7 p.m. | Southern Utah UCA & NPU Social | Admission: Free | Location: 155 S. University Ave., St. George.
- Friday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. | LevelUP Pickleball Camp with DJ Howard | Admission: $495 | Location: Little Valley Pickleball Complex, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Concealed Carry Class at Sportsman’s Warehouse | Admission: $65 | Location: Sportsman’s Warehouse, 2957 E. 850 North, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Microchip Clinic at Petsense | Admission: $40 | Location: Petsense, 582 S. Main St, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m to 3 p.m. | Tarot Class for Beginners | Admission: $55 | Location: Chez Debi, 415 N. State St. No. 102, Hurricane.
- Sunday, 11 a.m. to noon | Bhangra Dance | Admission: $12 | Location: Downtown Yoga Awakened Soul, 50 E. Tabernacle St. St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday, 2-3 p.m. | Every Brilliant Thing | Admission: Various | Location: 300 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Friday, 7:30-10 p.m. | Disney’s The Little Mermaid | Admission: Various | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday, 7:30-10 p.m. | Coriolanus, A Play by William Shakespeare | Admission: Various | Location: SUU Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre, Cedar City.
- Friday, 7:30-10:30 p.m. | The Breakfast Klub Live in Concert | Admission: $10 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Mamma Mia! Auditions | Admission: Free | Location: The Stage Door Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, 4-4:45 p.m. | Witches Showcase Saturdays | Admission: Free with paid entrance | Location: Staheli Family Farm, Washington.
- Saturday, 5-10 p.m. | 4D Barrel Race | Admission: Various | Location: Washington County Regional Park, 5500 W. 700 South, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 7-10 p.m. | Trick or Truck | Admission: Various | Location: Fiesta Fun Center, 171 E. 1160 South, St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30-10 p.m. | The Sound of Music | Admission: Various | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
Family
- Friday, 2-7 p.m. | Harvest Fest | Admission: Various | Location: Nature Hills Farm, 4326 N. 2100 East, Cedar City.
- Friday, 2-9 p.m. | Fall Festival: Pumpkin Patch, Haunted Shed, & Maze | Admission: Various | Location: Sher-A-Farm, 2129 N. 3100 West, Cedar City.
- Friday, 4-7 p.m. | Halloween Town Pumpkin Patch | Admission: Various | Location: 510 S. Rampart Blvd., Las Vegas.
- Friday, 5 p.m. to midnight | 14th Annual Pure Aloha Fall 2019 | Admission: $10 | Location: Pure Aloha, 3333 W. Blue Diamond Road, Las Vegas.
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Family Friday | Admission: Free | Location: Deseret Book, 245 Red Cliffs Drive, No. 18, St. George.
- Friday, 6 p.m. to midnight | St. George Streetfest Friday October 4th! | Admission: Free | Location: 76 W. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday, 7 p.m. to midnight | Fiesta Fright | Admission: Various | Location: Fiesta Fun Center, 171 E. 1160 South, St. George.
- Saturday, 6-10 p.m. | Santa Clara Movies in the Park: Hocus Pocus | Admission: Free | Location: Santa Clara City, 2603 Santa Clara Drive, Santa Clara.
Foods/vendors/crafts
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Vitamin Infusions and Sports Injuries | Admission: $150 | Location: Dixie Convention Center, 1835 Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 5-10 p.m. | Food Truck Round Up | Admission: Free | Location: Green Gate Village, 76 W. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday, 7-9:30 p.m. | MNO Menchies | Admission: Free | Location: Menchies, 691 E, St George Blvd., Suite 2, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Petco Adoption | Admission: Various | Location: 765 W. Telegraph St., Washington.
- Sunday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Mimosa Brunch | Admission: Various | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
Music
- Friday, 7-9:30 p.m. | Second Echo Trio at St. George Streetfest | Admission: Free | Location: George Streetfest – St. George First Friday, 50 W. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Jack Kelly Dunn | Admission: No cover | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Friday, 10 p.m. to midnight | Sick string circus @Streetfest | Admission: Free | Location: George Streetfest – St. George First Friday, 50 W. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, 3 p.m. | The Fremont String Quartet | Admission: $25 | Location: DSU Celebrity Concert Series, 225 S. University Ave., St. George.
- Saturday, 8 p.m. | Charlie Kessner | Admission: No cover | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Identity Crisis at West Village / Crazy Eddie’s Opening Party! | Admission: $10 | Location: Affogato West, 214 N. 1000 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | The Crunch | Admission: $5 men, ladies free | Location: The One and Only, 64 N. 800 East, St. George Blvd., St. George.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 6 p.m. | ASL Bowling | Admission: Various | Location: Fiesta Fun Center, 171 E. 1160 South, St. George.
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Karaoke Every Friday | Admission: Free | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 8:30-9:15 a.m. | Men’s Club Breakfast | Admission: Free | Location: 1165 W. Silicon Circle, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Semi Annual Adoptathon | Admission: | Location: Petsense, 582 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Dixie State Tailgate | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie State University Alumni Association, 684 E. 500 South, St. George.
- Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Farm Dance Nights | Admission: Free with paid entrance | Location: Staheli Family Farm, Washington.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Friday, 6-9 p.m. | Field Study Grand Opening | Admission: Free | Location: 76 W. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday, 7-10 p.m. | Dixie vs Canyon View – Homecoming | Admission: Free | Location: Walt Brooks Stadium, St. George.
- Saturday, 6 a.m. to noon | St. George Marathon | Admission: Free | Location: St. George.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. | Yoga in The Bowl at Sand Hollow Resort sponsored by Granogi | Admission: $15-20 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 8-10 a.m. | Power in Pink Breast Cancer Walk & Run | Admission: $25 | Location: Power in Pink Breast Cancer Remembrance 5K/1 Mile Walk, 151 S. 400 East, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 8:30-11 a.m. | Saturday Grocery Ride | Admission: Free | Location: Red Rock Bicycle, 446 W. 100 South, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Altra Red Rock Ultra 5K at TrailHero | Admission: Various | Location: Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Trail Hero | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 6 p.m. | Cedar City Fire Zombie Mud Run | Admission: Various | Location: Cross Hollow Events Center, W. Cross Hollow Events Center, Cedar City.
