Build-A-Bear Workshop set to open in Washington City Walmart

WASHINGTON CITY — Starting Thursday, shoppers at the Walmart Supercenter on Telegraph Street in Washington City can stop by an in-store Build-A-Bear Workshop to make a new furry friend.

The experiential retail workshop will be available in a leased space in the Walmart store and offer the signature make-your-own stuffed bear experience, as well as offering an assortment of furry friends and accessories, according to a press release issued by Build-A-Bear.

The concept is geared toward children and adults alike. The workshop includes Condo Cubs, a new collection of furry friends starting at $10 each. Additionally, Build-A-Bear will offer party packages.

To celebrate the grand opening, the Build-A-Bear Workshop will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:50 a.m. with their “huggable mascot” Bearemy at the store handing out hugs.

Build-A-Bear Workshop was founded in St. Louis in 1997 as a specialty retail concept. The company has grown into a global branded retail entertainment company.

Build-A-Bear has more than 450 stores worldwide where guests can create customizable furry friends. Corporately-managed stores are located in the United States, Canada, China, Denmark, Ireland, Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom, and franchise stores can be found throughout Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, Mexico and the Middle East.

According to the company website, more than 160 million furry friends and countless children have made special memories one furry friend at a time.

Event details

What: Washington City Build-A-Bear Workshop grand opening.

When: Thursday, Oct. 3, 9:50 a.m.

Where: Walmart Super Center, 625 W. Telegraph Street, Washington City.

