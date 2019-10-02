Driver issued two citations after T-bone collision

ST. GEORGE — Drivers encountered slight delays during their morning commute Wednesday after a T-bone collision on Snow Canyon Parkway blocked northbound traffic for up to 45 minutes.

According to St. George Police officer Tiffany Atkin, first responders were called to the intersection of 1400 West and Snow Canyon Parkway after officials say a black Dodge Charger failed to yield to oncoming traffic.

The 17-year-old driver of the Dodge was traveling east on Snow Canyon Parkway when the vehicle approached the intersection and moved into the inner-most lane, attempting to complete a left turn onto 1400 West.

As the driver of the Dodge began to turn, a silver Honda Odyssey entered the intersection driving west on Snow Canyon Parkway.

The Dodge collided into the driver’s side of the Honda, rendering both vehicles disabled. The force of the collision caused airbags in both vehicles to deploy.

Atkin said Snow Canyon Parkway can be a dangerous road because most of the drivers do not abide by posted speed limits.

“Check and double-check and triple-check, and then when you think you’ve really checked, check again,” she said. “Left turns are dangerous. If you’re not comfortable, make a right and go down where it’s safe and then make a U-turn.”

Westbound traffic on Snow Canyon Parkway was re-routed and drivers traveling east were temporarily limited to one lane. Traffic was affected for less than 45 minutes.

No injuries were reported, and the driver of the Dodge was issued two citations for failure to yield when making a left turn and driving without a proper driver’s license.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.