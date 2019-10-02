Cedar City Police investigating potential attempted child abduction

ST. GEORGE — The Cedar City Police Department is investigating a man who allegedly attempted to abduct a young girl at a travel stop.

According to a press release by Cedar City Police Sgt. Clint Pollock, officials responded to an alleged attempted child abduction on Tuesday evening in the tractor-trailer parking lot of Love’s Travel Stop on 2645 N. Canyon Ranch Drive.

An 8-year-old girl told police she was sitting in her father’s semi-truck while waiting for him to return with food when a man entered the vehicle from the driver’s side door and attempted to grab her. The girl kicked at the man before exiting the tractor-trailer while the suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Witnesses on scene were able to give police a description of the man and the tractor-trailer he was driving, and Cedar Communications broadcasted an attempt to locate for the suspect. A Utah Highway Patrol officers located the vehicle near mile marker 13 on Interstate 15 in Washington County.

The suspect was placed in custody, transported to the Cedar City Police Department, and interviewed by a detective before he was released. Cedar City officials are not looking for any other suspects in the case, according to the press release.

Pollock said the man was released in order to ensure the department has everything necessary before acting, especially considering the seriousness of the allegations.

“With the investigation right now, we’re just sorting through all of our evidence, but due to the allegations and the seriousness of this crime, we want to make sure that we have everything in a row before we do anything,” he said. “We want to ensure that everything is covered.”

The incident is currently an open and ongoing case, and Cedar City police are consulting with the Iron County Attorney’s Office on the matter.

