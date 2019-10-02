‘From beer bellies to baby fat’; Synergy Massage open house to highlight new treatment to lose inches of fat

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Trimming down sizes with diet and exercise can be difficult and time consuming and sometimes still only deliver minor results, but with the fat emulsifying Zerona laser treatment being offered by Synergy Massage and Personal Fitness, patients can lose inches of fat with ease.

Using Zerona’s noninvasive laser, there is zero downtime like with liposuction and no side effects, and according to Synergy Massage & Personal Fitness president and owner Rhonda MacFadzen, it takes only minutes of a patient’s time to complete.

“It’s for anybody,” MacFadzen told St. George News. “It’s for anybody that’s already fit to anybody that just wants to trim some inches off their waistline.”

The St. George-based wellness center is holding an open house Oct. 8 beginning at 5:30 p.m., and MacFadzen said everyone is invited to come see what all the fuss is about. There will be door prizes and refreshments, and one lucky person will win a free treatment.

While individual results can vary, MacFadzen said patients may lose an average of 3 1/2 inches after only six 40-minute treatments over two weeks with the Zerona treatment.

The Zerona Z6 has been cleared by the Food and Drug Administration for full-body treatment, which means it can be used on almost any body part. It is the first laser designed specifically for body contouring, targeting stubborn areas of fat in the waist, hips, thighs, neck, bra line, arms and more. Excessive fat is eliminated by emulsifying fatty tissue using cold-laser technology.

MacFadzen said they can do a lot in six sessions, but they have some patients have come in for 12 sessions or more to get their body exactly where they want it to be.

Treatments range in cost from $1,000 to $1,800 for the six-treatment package, depending on which other services are added to further enhance a patient’s weight loss.

Personal training, supplements, nutritional counseling, auricular therapy, vibration plate and meditation techniques can also be used to make the most of treatments. MacFadzen said the healthier a person’s lifestyle is during treatment, the more drastic the results.

“It goes along with their lifestyle. They (patients) don’t have to go on a diet, but that works the best.”

Fat moves through the lymphatic system, and MacFadzen suggests that following the treatment, while fat pores remain open for 48-72 hours, patients should utilize that time to find ways to move the lymphatic. A lymphatic cupping massage to manually move the fat into the lymphatic system, a short run or a session on a vibration plate are some ways they can achieve optimal results. The vibration plate is like getting 30 minutes of exercise in 10 minutes, MacFadzen said, adding that it oscillates and vibrates, moving the lymphatic.

Because the Zerona laser helps patients lose actual fat and not just water weight, results are long lasting. Of course, she said the longevity is contingent upon a patient’s willingness to stick with healthy eating and movement after the procedure.

“Everybody wants the most bang for their buck,” she said, “so they have to put a little effort into it.”

MacFadzen said their goal at Synergy is to help patients become the best they can be — whether it is with personal massages, private personal training or the Zerona fat-loss laser, which she said is also popular among men looking for a little help whittling down their stubborn areas, from “beer bellies to baby fat.”

The first step is to schedule a one-on-one consultation to learn more about the benefits of Zerona, discuss goals and expectations and decide on the best plan for treatment. Financing plans are available.

“We have a healthy solution for you,” MacFadzen said.

Reservations are required to attend the Oct. 8 open house. Reserve a spot at the open house or schedule an appointment today online or by calling 435-688-2554.

Synergy Massage & Fitness is located at 1495 S. Black Ridge Drive, St. George. Office hours are 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. Saturday hours of operation vary.

About Synergy Massage & Personal Fitness

At Synergy Massage & Personal Fitness, energy, intention and knowledge combine to provide clients with a unique therapeutic massage and fitness experience in a private, safe and comfortable environment.

Massage therapists, personal trainers and nutritionists work together to help clients achieve their personal fitness and wellness goals. Each specialist remains committed to continuing education in their field and is up to date on the latest techniques.

