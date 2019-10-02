Ask a Local Expert: How does hearing loss make the brain work harder than it should?

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT – For the approximately 50 million people in the U.S. suffering from hearing loss, one of the first things that can happen is that it gets really difficult to understand others in the presence of background noise.

It isn’t a problem for people with normal hearing, said Dr. Keith N. Darrow, who is the director of audiology research at Intermountain Audiology, Chief Medical Officer for the Excellence in Audiology Network and the founder of the Hearing and Brain Centers. However, Darrow said, for those afflicted with hearing loss, a common issue they face is cognitive overload – basically, the brain is working too hard.

“It’s putting a lot of extra effort on the brain,” he said. “Living with untreated hearing loss is like driving 60 miles an hour in second gear. It wears down those gears way too quick.”

Along these lines, hearing specialists at their clinics provide cognitive rehabilitation to support a patient’s ability to hear clearly — to fully comprehend the sound around them.

With hearing loss, it’s really important to catch it early and treat it early, Darrow said.

