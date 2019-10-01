After 45 years, Triple T Heating & Cooling continues to offer ‘service beyond expectations’

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — After 45 years in business, the family-owned and operated Triple T Heating & Cooling has become known throughout Utah for their diversified services and dedication to the community.

Vern and Diane Tanner started Triple T Heating & Cooling in 1974 in Spanish Fork. Vern Tanner had a vision that one day his three sons would all work in the family business, so he named the company Triple T after their last name.

In 1978, Brad, the oldest son, joined his father in the business. Four years later, the next in line, Steve, also joined his father.

For many years Triple T Heating & Cooling was very successful primarily installing systems in church buildings for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In 1990, they decided to diversify and began doing service work, residential new construction and replacing older systems in homes and businesses.

Jason Tanner, the youngest son, joined the family business in 1992, and Vern and Diane’s youngest daughter, Lana, also changed her career path and took a position as their office manager.

In 2010, Triple T diversified even further and opened up a plumbing division, specializing in service and replacement.

Opening an additional location had always been a goal of the Tanner brothers. In 2013, they took the leap and opened a location in St. George. The core focus is repair and replacement of heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

Today Triple T Heating & Cooling has nearly 40 team members, and the staff is proud of its proactive approach to education and training. Their focus is providing “Service Beyond Expectations.” The staff says that without community support, a business would not survive, and they would like to thank their clients for the support they’ve given Triple T for the past 45 years.

This service has led Triple T to be named the Spanish Fork Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year twice – 1996 and 2013 – as well as having four employees named in the top 10 apprentices in the state in 2005. In 2017, a journeyman installer earned the Skills USA Award.

Besides earning a paycheck, Triple T employees also volunteer in a number of ways, including replacing HVAC systems after the Santaquin mudslide and participating in Extreme Home Makeover projects, Acts of Kindness remodels, Tabitha’s Way and Veterans Memorial Canopy’s. They have also given carbon monoxide detectors to the fire departments to distribute and systems for Turn Community, and they support local Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club events.

Find out more information about Triple T Heating & Cooling on their website.

Resources

Triple T Heating & Cooling | Address: 815 Red Rock Road, Suite No. 9, St. George | Telephone: 435-265-4560 | Website

