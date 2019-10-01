St. George City Council candidates to participate in public forum

A sign directs voters to the ballot in Southern Utah, Aug. 11, 2017 | File photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Area Chamber of Commerce and Dixie State University Institute of Politics are teaming up to sponsor a forum Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the DSU Gardner Center featuring the November general election candidates for St. George City Council.

Candidates who will be on the general election ballot include Greg Allred, Bette Arial, Ed Baca, Jimmie Hughes, Dannielle Larkin and Gregg McArthur.

According to a press release from the Chamber of Commerce, candidates will receive a few prepared questions, and a few questions will also be accepted from those in attendance.

“We appreciate the efforts of all of those who are running for office and hope you will come learn about each of the candidates,” Chamber President Pam Palermo said in the release. “Running a campaign takes a lot of work, and we want to thank these good people for their desire to serve.”

There are three open seats on the City Council, and the field was narrowed from 13 candidates to six following the results of the primary election in August. For information about the candidates, click here.

The chamber is also hosting a forum for Washington City candidates on Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. in the Washington Community Center Reception Area and for the Santa Clara City candidates on Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. in the Santa Clara City Hall. Ivins is sponsoring their own forum at 6 p.m. on Oct. 10 at Vista Elementary School.

To learn more about the chamber-sponsored forums, please call 435-628-1650.

For more information about the general election, which will be held Nov. 6, click here.

