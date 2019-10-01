Teen driver cited after rear-end collision causes injuries

Scene of a rear-end collision involving a Ford Fusion and a Toyota Scion, Cedar City, Utah, Sept. 30, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A rear-end collision in a construction zone sent one passenger to the hospital Monday evening.

The crash occurred shortly after 6 p.m. on state Route 56 at approximately 2150 West, about one block east of Cove Drive.

Cedar City Police Sgt. Clint Pollock said a male juvenile driving a white Ford Fusion with two other juvenile passengers was eastbound when he reached traffic that had backed up in to a construction zone.

“They realized too late and struck the back of a Toyota Scion with two occupants,” Pollock said. “The Scion then struck the side of a Toyota Corolla before coming to rest on the opposite side of the road.”

Pollock said the passenger in the Scion was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

No other serious injuries were reported. One of the two passengers in the Fusion suffered a minor cut on his hand and was treated at the scene by ambulance personnel.

Both the Fusion and the Scion sustained significant damage and needed to be towed from the scene. The collision activated numerous airbags in the front and left side of the Fusion. The third car involved, the Corolla, had less serious damage.

The driver of the Fusion was cited for following too closely, police said.

“Give yourself enough stopping distance and time to react,” Pollock said.

