Man involved in 2-hour standoff with SWAT enters plea agreement with federal prosecutors

ST. GEORGE — The man involved in a SWAT incident in a St. George neighborhood this summer has entered into a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office filed a sealed indictment against Matthew Mitchell in late June, less than a month before a two-hour standoff with police.

On July 17, the St. George Police Department’s SWAT and K-9 units were deployed to the Casita Del Sol town home community after the Washington County Drug Task Force initiated a warrant service. Officers were looking to serve a federal drug distribution warrant to Mitchell.

Mitchell barricaded himself in his residence when officers arrived. Authorities waited outside the town home with an arrest warrant while they drafted and approved a warrant allowing them to enter the home to complete the arrest, according to St. George Police Officer Tiffany Atkin.

After his arrest, the Court scheduled a two-day trial for late October, and the defense was required to submit a plea by Oct. 1 or the trial would continue as initially scheduled.

Mitchell faced two felony charges for distribution of methamphetamine. The defendant appeared before Magistrate Judge Paul Kohler during a hearing Monday where he entered into a plea agreement with federal prosecutors, pleading guilty to the first felony charge in exchange for the other charge being dropped.

In late 2018, Mitchell failed to satisfy the conditions of a plea in abeyance agreement with the Wasatch County Court in Heber.

Mitchell pleaded guilty to one class A misdemeanor charge of use or possession of drug paraphernalia and one class B misdemeanor charge of possession or use of a controlled substance.

Mitchell then failed to appear in court earlier this year after failing to meet the conditions of his plea. The judge authorized a bench warrant in the amount of $2,500 cash or bond.

Mitchell is scheduled to appear before Judge David Nuffer for sentencing Dec. 18 at 11:30 a.m.

