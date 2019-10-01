Man involved in 2-hour standoff with SWAT enters plea agreement with federal prosecutors

Written by Ryann Richardson
October 1, 2019

ST. GEORGE — The man involved in a SWAT incident in a St. George neighborhood this summer has entered into a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office filed a sealed indictment against Matthew Mitchell in late June, less than a month before a two-hour standoff with police.

On July 17, the St. George Police Department’s SWAT and K-9 units were deployed to the Casita Del Sol town home community after the Washington County Drug Task Force initiated a warrant service. Officers were looking to serve a federal drug distribution warrant to Mitchell.

Mitchell barricaded himself in his residence when officers arrived. Authorities waited outside the town home with an arrest warrant while they drafted and approved a warrant allowing them to enter the home to complete the arrest, according to St. George Police Officer Tiffany Atkin.

After his arrest, the Court scheduled a two-day trial for late October, and the defense was required to submit a plea by Oct. 1 or the trial would continue as initially scheduled.

Matthew Mitchell booking photo courtesy of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, St. George News

Mitchell faced two felony charges for distribution of methamphetamine. The defendant appeared before Magistrate Judge Paul Kohler during a hearing Monday where he entered into a plea agreement with federal prosecutors, pleading guilty to the first felony charge in exchange for the other charge being dropped.

In late 2018, Mitchell failed to satisfy the conditions of a plea in abeyance agreement with the Wasatch County Court in Heber.

Mitchell pleaded guilty to one class A misdemeanor charge of use or possession of drug paraphernalia and one class B misdemeanor charge of possession or use of a controlled substance.

Mitchell then failed to appear in court earlier this year after failing to meet the conditions of his plea. The judge authorized a bench warrant in the amount of $2,500 cash or bond.

Mitchell is scheduled to appear before Judge David Nuffer for sentencing Dec. 18 at 11:30 a.m.

