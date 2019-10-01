2 Missouri men, Kansas man arrested in Cedar City on felony drug charges

Written by Ryann Richardson
October 1, 2019

CEDAR CITY — Utah Highway Patrol arrested three men Sunday evening after finding controlled substances during a traffic stop in Cedar City.

Majed Ali Hassan, 21, of Kansas City, Missouri, booking photo taken in Iron County, Utah, Sept. 29, 2019 | Photo courtesy of the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, St. George News / Cedar City News

According to the probable cause statements filed in support of the arrest, 21-year-old Majed Ali Hassan from Missouri was traveling north on Interstate 15 just before 7 p.m. when UHP Trooper Colter Bentley observed Hassan’s white Chevrolet SUV with Nevada plates following another vehicle too closely.

Bentley initiated a traffic stop, where he noticed two other adult males in the vehicle, later identified as 21-year-old Naser Osman Moao from Kansas and 25-year-old Uridin Ahmed Sharif from Missouri. The officer advised the vehicle occupants of the reason behind the traffic stop and asked for their identification.

As Moao opened the glove box to retrieve his passport, Bentley observed a number of jars he recognized as being from a marijuana dispensary, according to the probable cause statement. Bentley advised dispatch that he was aware of drugs in the vehicle and called for another officer to safely search the rest of the vehicle.

During the search, officers discovered several boxes of THC cartridges in the vehicle. The boxes contained a total of 2,030 THC cartridges. Officers transported the vehicle and its occupants to the Section 11 Office in Cedar City.

Nuridin Ahmed Sharif, 25, of Kansas City, Missouri, booking photo taken in Iron County, Utah, Sept. 29, 2019 | Photo courtesy of the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, St. George News

At the office, a more in-depth search of the vehicle uncovered an orange pill bottle with three pink round pills in the center console, which were later identified as Oxycodone, a schedule II narcotic.

Moao told officers he obtained the pills “off the streets” and uses them for pain in his back. Officers searched the glove box and found three glass jars containing a leafy green substance identified as marijuana. Another glass dispensary jar was discovered behind the front passenger seat.

Officers were unable to locate Hassan’s driver’s license during the search.

Naser Osman Moao, 21, of Kansas City, Kansas, booking photo taken in Iron County, Utah, Sept. 29, 2019 | Photo courtesy of the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, St. George News

Each of the three men were charged with a third-degree felony count of intent to distribute, offer or arrange distribution of a controlled substance.

Moao faces an additional class A misdemeanor charge of possession of a schedule II controlled substance and class B misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana or spice and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hassan also faces traffic violations for following another vehicle too closely and operating a motor vehicle while his driver’s license was not in his possession.

All three men were booked into the Iron County Sheriff’s Office.

