Officials select new member for St. George City Council

Bryan S. Smethurst is selected as the newest member of the St. George City Council, Sept. 30, 2019 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News
ST. GEORGE — The St. George City Council has selected Bryan S. Smethurst to fill the vacant council seat left by the late Joe Bowcutt.
Smethurst will finish the remainder of Bowcutt’s term, which concludes at the end of 2021.
Bowcutt died Aug. 31, which prompted the city of St. George to issue a public notice calling for residents to apply to fill the council vacancy. The City Council interviewed nearly 30 people during a public meeting Monday evening before settling on Smethurst.
This is a developing story. Check back for additional details later this evening.
