Cedar City Police investigating after driver hits bicyclist

ST. GEORGE — A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle in Cedar City just after 2 p.m. Monday.

Cedar City Police Sgt. Clint Pollock said a gray Chevrolet Camaro was southbound on 300 West when the driver approached a stop sign and attempted to make a left turn onto 655 South.

As the Camaro executed the turn, Pollock said the driver struck the bicyclist traveling north on 300 West.

Pollock said there is conflicting information regarding whether the bicyclist was in the crosswalk or riding in the roadway at the time of the incident.

The bicyclist sustained a minor injury to his leg, which was treated at the scene by Gold Cross. No one was transported to the hospital.

No one has been issued a citation at this point in the investigation, Pollock said, because officers are unable to determine who is at fault based on the conflicting information.

It is important for motorists to be aware of cyclists and pedestrians, he said, and cyclists are required to adhere to roadway and traffic laws and wear a helmet.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.