Cedar City man sentenced for exposing himself to several women, assaulting officers

ST. GEORGE — The Cedar City man accused of exposing himself to several women at Southern Utah University was sentenced Monday morning in 5th District Court in Cedar City.

In September 2017, Brian Adam Rouse, 30, surrendered himself to the SUU campus police, Cedar City Police officers, and Iron County Sheriff’s deputies after exposing himself to several women on the university’s campus. After leading police on a foot pursuit, officials gave Rouse the opportunity to keep running or risk being subdued by stun gun; Rouse chose to surrender.

While Rouse was transported and booked into jail, he made threats to commit bodily injury, death or substantial property damage and assaulted several officers from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office.

Rouse initially faced six felony counts of assault by a prisoner, four felony counts of terror threats, two felony counts of propelling a substance at a police officer and misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, failure to stop at the command of an officer, resisting arrest, four counts of lewdness and two counts of criminal mischief.

The defendant ultimately pleaded guilty to a second-degree felony count of threat of terrorism, a third-degree felony charge of lewdness with a prior offense, a class A misdemeanor count of assault against a police officer and a class B misdemeanor count of propelling a bodily substance.

Fifth District Judge Matthew Bell sentenced Rouse to one to 15 years for the second-degree felony county of threat of terrorism, up to five years for the third-degree felony charge of lewdness with a prior offense and up to a year for the class A misdemeanor count of assault against a police officer. Each of the terms is to be served in the Utah State Prison.

Rouse also received a sentence of 180 days in county jail for the class B misdemeanor count of propelling a bodily substance.

The misdemeanor charges can be concurrently served at the Utah State Prison. Bell also recommended that Rouse receive any available mental health treatment while incarcerated. The judge suspended the $35,322 fine associated with Rouse’s four charges. Restitution is set to be determined by the Board of Pardons.

Rouse was remanded to the custody of the Iron County Sheriff’s Office to be transported to the Utah State Prison for the remainder of his term.

