2 Nevada men arrested for stealing letters, packages from St. George post office

ST. GEORGE — Two men are facing a slew of charges after they allegedly stole letters and packages out of the back of a United State Postal Service mail truck.

According to the probable cause statements filed in support of the arrest, 19-year-old Ramon Alfredo Beltran and 19-year-old Rodolfo Rafael Rodriguez-Silva drove into the secure area behind the post office on 180 N. Main St. in St. George before entering a loaded postal truck Saturday evening.

Rodriguez-Silva took two letter trays, and Beltran took two plastic totes filled with various packages. Both suspects placed the items into the back of the vehicle before leaving the scene. Witnesses were able to report the incident, suspect descriptions and a partial plate number for a vehicle licensed out of Nevada to police.

Officers located the vehicle and the two suspects on Interstate 15 and made contact near mile marker 3. According to the statement, after being read his Miranda Rights, Beltran recounted the incident, stating that Rodriguez-Silva had driven the vehicle. Rodriguez-Silva corroborated Beltran’s recollection of events after he was read his Miranda Rights.

Beltran added that he had marijuana inside the vehicle, and during a search, officers found a “sealed pouch,” the statement says, with a “green leafy substance” that officials identified as marijuana. Police also found the stolen mail and were able to return it to the post office.

Officers also found a Visa debit card in Rodriguez-Silva’s possession that did not belong to him, which he said he had found in a trash can. Rodriguez-Silva’s driver’s license, issued by the state of Nevada, had also been suspended at the time of the arrest.

Beltran is charged with a total of 10 class A misdemeanor counts of mail theft, as well as class B misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass and possession of marijuana. Rodriguez-Silva has also been charged with 10 class A misdemeanor counts of mail theft, as well as a class A misdemeanor count of vehicle burglary, class B misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass, class C misdemeanor count of driving on a suspended drivers license and a third-degree felony count of possession or acquisition of a financial transaction card.

The value of the mail was not able to be exactly determined at this time as there are several victims unidentified at this time.

Officials have appealed for continued detention of both suspects, asserting that they pose a threat to the public and are a flight risk. Both suspects also allegedly committed these crimes while they were out on probation or parole.

