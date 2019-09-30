No Filter: Dating in Southern Utah is tricky, an adventure over 40

Written by No Filter Show
September 30, 2019

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Dating in Southern Utah can be tricky, especially hard if you are over 40, but it doesn’t have to be doomed to failure from the start.

On this episode of “No Filter,” Grady Sinclair goes back to his roots of dating in his 20s and takes a tour of things that are a total blast to do on the perfect date in Southern Utah.

Watch Grady learn the dos and don’ts of dating in Southern Utah in this week’s episode of “No Filter” in the media player above.

“Dating in Southern Utah isn’t so bad,” Grady said.

Take a stroll through a park or share a romantic dinner in an iconic restaurant, he said. If you’re feeling extra adventurous, let out your inner barbarian at with some ax-throwing at Phat Axe.

“Do the things that you used to love back in the day, get back on that horse and get out there and have some dates,” Grady said.

Does Grady know where to find the best adventure and how to be a gentleman to earn that first kiss?

Find out on this week’s episode of “No Filter.”

