First hard freeze warning issued for Washington, Iron and Beaver counties

File photo by SaraTM/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The National Weather Service has issued a hard freeze warning in Washington, Iron and Beaver counties with temperatures dropping as low as 20 degrees.

The warning is in effect starting 8 p.m. Sunday night and is expected to last until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

NWS is warning of sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 degrees Sunday night and 20 degrees Monday night in west-central Utah and southwest Utah.

Frost and freezing conditions are expected to kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Hard freezes are expected to continue through Tuesday and Wednesday night. The warning will no longer be in effect after Monday, however, since the NWS will consider the growing season over after the initial freeze and will not issue any further hard freeze warnings this season.

Precautionary steps can be taken to help protect plants and plumbing from the cold. NWS recommends wrapping or draining outdoor water pipes before the freeze. In-ground sprinkler systems should also be drained and above-ground pipes should be covered to protect them from freezing and bursting.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.