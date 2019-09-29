Bright runs for 179 yards, Utah St. beat Colorado St. 34-24

File photo of a football on a field, with full moon rising between goalposts. Photo by Aaron Crane, St. George News

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Gerold Bright had 36 carries for 179 yards —both career highs — and Utah State beat Colorado State 34-24 on Saturday night.

Bright went into the game with 122 yards rushing on 24 carries this season.

Dominik Eberle kicked a 48-yard field goal to give Utah State (3-1, 2-0 Mountain West) a 27-24 lead late in the third quarter and David Woodard forced a fumble by Marvin Kinsey Jr. and returned it 8 yards for a touchdown to cap the scoring with 9:32 left in the game.

Woodard finished with 14 tackles and two forced fumbles. Jordan Love had 204 yards passing with two touchdowns and two interceptions — including a 44-yard pick-6 by Colorado State’s Andre Neal.

Jaylen Thomas’ 2-yard touchdown run gave the Rams (1-4, 0-1) a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter but Savon Scarver returned the ensuing kickoff 100 yards for a score.

Love connected with Caleb Repp on a 40-yard TD pass to cap a 10-play, 82-yard drive and give the Aggies their first lead, at 24-21, with 1:08 left in the first half. Cayden Camper’s 45-yard field goal tied it early in the third quarter.

