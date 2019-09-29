Photo gallery: Small-town charm on display at Santa Clara’s Swiss Day Parade

SANTA CLARA — From Jacob Hamblin’s home to Santa Clara City Hall, the typically calm Santa Clara Drive was lined with thousands of joyous faces Saturday morning for the annual Swiss Days parade.

Showcasing local royalty, businesses, marching bands, horse and carriages, politicians, radio celebrities, antique cars, Air Force JROTC, and of course, dozens of smiling kids running for candy, the parade was an homage to Santa Clara’s pioneer history and small-town charm.

The parade began the final celebration of a three-day long festival that pays tribute to the town’s early settlers, Swiss members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who settled the area 1861.

The festival included a 5k fun run, concert, town and family heritage displays, pioneer craft demonstrations, races, a pie-eating contest, games and the Red Rock Car Show at Canyon View park.

