Photo gallery: T-Birds celebrate SUU homecoming with parade

CEDAR CITY — Thunderbird students, alumni and fans of all ages celebrated Southern Utah University’s annual homecoming week at a parade Saturday morning.

The procession started at the corner of 200 South and 100 West and made its way westward onto the SUU campus. The “Throwback” themed parade featured dozens of entries, including floats and vehicles ridden by various SUU organizations, clubs, sports and activities, in addition to the local high school marching bands.

Following the parade, SUU President Scott L. Wyatt and his family greeted members of the public at the new presidential home located at 11 N. 200 West in Cedar City.

The event capped off a busy week filled with homecoming activities at SUU, including contests, exhibitions, performances, a scholarship pageant and an afternoon tailgate party.

The T-Bird football team hosts Cal Poly Saturday evening, with kickoff scheduled for 6 p.m.

Relive the parade’s highlights by checking out the video above and the Cedar City News photo gallery below.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

