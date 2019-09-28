Police ask for public’s help identifying man wanted for questioning in armed robbery

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man believed to be connected to an armed robbery that took place at a local store Saturday afternoon.

St. George Police officers were dispatched to a reported armed robbery in St. George at approximately 1:30 p.m. Arriving officers were told that a man entered the store wearing a fake beard while posing as a law enforcement agent.

The suspect threatened store employees with a handgun before fleeing in a gray passenger car. Detectives were called out to process the scene for evidence and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The suspect is described as a black male with a skin condition on the lower portion of his face, making skin tone appear lighter than in other areas, the statement said. He was last seen fleeing in a gray passenger car.

Anyone with information or who recognizes the man in the photo is asked to call the St. George Police Tip Line at 435–627–4338 and reference incident number 19P025014.

