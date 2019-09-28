Husband killed, wife critically injured in crash on SR-24 during visit from Australia

ST. GEORGE — A fatal car crash on state Route 24 in Wayne County Friday morning killed a driver and left the passenger seriously injured.

At 10 a.m., officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on SR 24 near milepost 102, about 13 miles west of Hanksville, involving a Dodge Durango and a Volkswagen Jetta, according to a statement released by the Utah Highway Patrol.

Responders arrived to find the driver of the Jetta had sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, the driver’s wife, was seriously injured and flown to St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado.

At the time of the crash, the Jetta was heading east when the car came to a stop in the middle of the roadway. The driver of the Durango, also traveling east on the same street, did not see that the Jetta was stopped and struck it from behind, causing it to roll upside-down off the roadway.

The two occupants of the Durango, who were from Austria and Switzerland, were transported to Sevier Valley Regional Hospital in Richfield with minor injuries.

The couple in the Jetta was visiting the area from Melbourne, Australia.

UHP says that all parties were properly restrained at the time of the collision and impairment is not suspected to be a factor. A full investigation is underway and no further details are being released at this time.

September was particularly deadly with at least 15 people killed in crashes investigated by UHP across the state.

On Tuesday, a crash reported on northbound Interstate 15 at mile marker 350 near Farr West killed a 23-year-old driver when his 2000 Honda Odyssey went off the road to the left where it struck a concrete barrier and rolled back into the travel lane. The car was then struck by a semi, ejecting the unrestrained driver in the process. The deceased driver was identified as Cayden Bright of Riverdale.

A crash in Millard County reported Sept. 21 killed an unrestrained driver who was ejected when the 2006 Nissan Altima rolled on westbound state Route 6 at milepost 54. Troopers on scene are investigating impairment as a possible cause of the crash.

That same day a fatal crash near Tremonton on I-15 near milepost 374 killed one and left another critically injured.

On Sept. 20, four passengers were killed and 20 were injured, several critically, when a tour bus carrying 30 Chinese tourists rolled on state Route 12 near Bryce Canyon shortly before noon. The crash is still under investigation by both UHP and the National Transportation Safety Board.

That same day a second fatal crash was reported shortly after noon on Interstate 15 near mile marker 374. Traffic was moving slowly due to the weather, construction in the area and a crash reported earlier. A passenger car failed to slow and struck the rear of a semitractor-trailer, pushing the vehicle under the flatbed trailer, killing the driver and leaving the passenger critically injured.

On Sept. 19 on Interstate 70 near mile marker 28, a motorcycle rider was killed when his bike went off the left shoulder and continued over two delineator posts before it entered the median. The rider, 68-year-old Raymond J. Hutaff, of Kula, Hawaii, was fully ejected from the motorcycle and died on scene, according to UHP. The UHP trooper noted that the wind was blowing hard with gusts of up to 20-30 mph when the crash occurred.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.