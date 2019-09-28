Blaze ignited in costume room dryer draws multiple engines to Tuacahn

ST. GEORGE — If anyone noticed fewer fire engines participating in the Swiss Days Parade Saturday, it was likely due to a dryer fire at the Tuacahn Center for the Arts just minutes before the parade was to begin.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m., the Santa Clara-Ivins Fire Department responded to an alarm activation in one of the buildings behind Tuacahn where they found smoke coming from the costume building.

Firefighters entered the building and found flames coming from one of the large commercial dryers. Inside the dryer, they found towels and lint that had caught fire. Using a fire extinguisher, the majority of the flames were put out while supply lines and hoses were being set up, Santa Clara-Ivins Fire Chief Randy Hancey said.

Crews then entered the building and completely extinguished the fire before it could to spread to other areas. The task of checking the building for fire extension ensued while large ventilation fans were set up in the doorways to remove any residual smoke from the building.

The dryer was significantly damaged and its contents destroyed, but two dryers beside it remained undamaged in the blaze.

The fire appears to have started in either the lint trap or towels while the dryer was operating. The building was unoccupied at the time.

The fire caused an estimated $3,000 in damage.

The incident took place in one of the original buildings on the property, and while it was equipped with fire alarm equipment, it is one of the few buildings not equipped with a sprinkler system, Hancey said.

The department sent four fire engines, three of which were pulled from the Swiss Days Parade line, along with a medical unit and a quick response unit. A Santa Clara/Ivins Police officer also responded to the scene.

“Typically when we get a fire alarm it turns out to be nothing,” Hancey said. “But today was not one of those days and we got called out just before the parade started.”

No injuries were reported.

