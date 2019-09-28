‘Blooming in the Desert’: Lower temps make it the perfect time for a day at The Vortex with the kids

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Temperatures are finally getting lower in Southern Utah, making it the perfect time of year to hike with kids.

In this episode of “Blooming in the Desert,” Brittney Lelli Callister and Caitlin Maurine Skillings head out with the little ones to The Vortex, a moderate hike west of Dammeron Valley, for a day of adventure and play.

There are so many trails that are fun and close to town, Callister said. All you need is to take some water and get outside.

With beautiful views, abundant plant life and interesting geologic features, the trail to The Vortex, otherwise known as Camelback Trail, has plenty to keep children entertained and interested. However, finding it can be a little tricky.

To find it, head north from St. George on state Route 18 through Dammeron Valley, being careful not to miss the dirt road on the left-hand side at the edge of town, she said. Go west for about five miles down Lower Sand Cove Road to the sign for Lower Sand Cove Trailhead and park.

“If you’ve hit a ditch with running water, you’ve gone too far,” Callister said.

A 2.3-mile round trip, and not very stroller friendly, a day at The Vortex is only recommended for kids over six or with hiking experience. Make sure to watch for the cairns, Skillings says, because the trail isn’t clearly marked. Cairns are man-made stacks of rocks that guide hikers way along trails.

“If you can see them, you’re going the right way,” she said. As a bonus, finding them is a great way to keep the kids engaged. “When you’re out on a hike with kids, it’s not always about the destination, it’s more about the journey.”

“Sometimes it’s even fun to have them add a rock or two to the top,” Callister said.

They suggest letting kids look around and explore because you never know what they’ll find out there.

“Right now, through about May, it’s perfect hiking weather,” Callister said. “the possibilities are endless.”

Here is a map to help you find the fun at the Vortex:

