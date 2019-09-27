Region 9 girls soccer recap: Hurricane knocks Snow Canyon down into tie for second

Pine View at Snow Canyon, St. George, Utah, Sept. 24, 2019 | Photo by Dave Larson, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Thursday night in Hurricane, the Lady Tigers notched their second win of the week with a 3-0 victory over region-leading Snow Canyon.

The loss dropped the Warriors into a tie for second place with Desert Hills in the Region 9 standings (see complete listing with records at bottom of story).

Hurricane, meanwhile, moved one-half game ahead of Pine View for third place.

Following are short recaps of this week’s action.

Thursday’s games

Cedar 4, Crimson Cliffs 0

At Cedar, the Lady Reds shut out Crimson Cliffs, with Emily Schuh, Lexi Bird, Keana Tolman and Kelsi Oldroyd each scoring one goal.

“It was a good solid team effort. I’m proud of them,” said Cedar goalkeeper Logann Laws, who picked up the shutout as the Lady Reds improved to 6-5.

Desert Hills 2, Dixie 0

At Desert Hills, the Thunder shut out Dixie for the second time this year. After shutting out the Flyers in their first meeting 1-0, Desert Hills did it again, beating them 2-0.

Pine View 5, Canyon View 1

Pine View started the scoring quick with a goal by Katelyn Leavitt about six minutes into the game. The Panthers followed that up with a goal by Brynlee Johnston to make it 2-0 at the 26 minute mark. Katelyn Leavitt scored her second goal of the night with 11:40 left in the first half.

With 9:18 left in the second half, Sierra Barber scored on a penalty kick to put the Panthers up 4-0. Canyon View finally broke the seal on a Maizee Hallows goal with five minutes left.

As Canyon View began to pick up some of the momentum, Pine View scored a goal on a long drive from Camille Turner to seal the game.

Pine View assistant coach Janzen Quinn was happy their team got the win, but the Panthers had a fair amount of opportunities in the first half that they missed out on.

“They were just scrambling around, and we couldn’t connect any passes,” Quinn said. “We had to collect things together at the half.”

Another aspect of the game was the referees. After some controversial calls, both coaches received yellow cards during the game. Some parents in the stands were even ejected after they were yelling at the referees. Quinn said it shouldn’t matter what the referees are calling, or not calling.

“You can’t control certain things, and you’ve got to play your game,” Quinn said. “If their fouling you, you just have to play through it, play smart and play clean.”

Next week, Canyon View will play an away game against Crimson Cliffs Tuesday, followed by a home game against Desert Hills on Thursday to end the week.

Pine View has a big week ahead, as the Panthers will play on the road against Desert Hills and Hurricane, two teams that are among the top four region spots.

Hurricane 3, Snow Canyon 0

At Hurricane, the Lady Tigers upset region-leading Snow Canyon with a 3-0 victory. Madelyn Hatch scored twice for Hurricane and Anna Hall added a goal. Senior Kandalyn Hinton made 12 saves in picking up the shutout at goalkeeper.

Tuesday’s games

Desert Hills 2, Cedar 0

At Desert Hills, the Lady Thunder shut out Cedar, 2-0.

Dixie 2, Canyon View 1

At Dixie, the Lady Flyers outlasted Canyon View 2-1. Addi Snow and Kamryn Stott each scored a goal for Dixie, while Addison Newman netted Canyon View’s lone goal.

Hurricane 1, Crimson Cliffs 0

Hurricane’s Mylee Moon scored the game-winner in overtime, giving the Lady Tigers the sudden-victory win over Crimson Cliffs.

Snow Canyon 6, Pine View 1

At Snow Canyon, the Lady Warriors scored three goals in each half to put away Pine View, 6-1. Five different players scored for Snow Canyon, led by Tylei Jensen, who had two goals. The Lady Warriors wore pink jerseys for awareness and support in the fight against breast cancer.

Region 9 standings (as of Sept. 27)

Snow Canyon 8-2-1 (9-2-2) Desert Hills 8-2-1 (8-6-1) Hurricane 7-3-1 (8-4-1) Pine View 7-4 (8-5) Cedar City 6-5 (7-6) Dixie 3-7-1 (3-9-1) Canyon View 2-9 (4-9) Crimson Cliffs 1-10 (1-12)

Cedar City News reporter Jeff Richards contributed to this report.

