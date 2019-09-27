April 3, 1973 – Sept. 24, 2019

Shanna Lynn Beacham Kramer, age 46, passed away Sept. 24, 2019. She was born on MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, to Randy K. and Vickie L. Beacham on April 3, 1973.

Shanna grew up in Washington, Utah, and Bisbee, Arizona, and later returned to St. George.

The light of her life, Jace, was born Feb. 11, 2002. She married Michael Mathew Kramer, Feb. 14, 2017 in St. George.

Her personality was bigger than life. She was the first female high school football player in the nation, CNN was on hand to put her in the news. Shanna was passionate about the great outdoors. She spent countless hours searching for tiny treasures that definitely included rocks, gems and minerals. Adventures with family and friends were always filled with great times whether it be at the ocean or the mountains. She always added her own unique flair to everything.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Mathew Kramer; her beloved son, Jace Macario Beacham; mother, Vickie Garcia; brother, Kade Beacham (TaLu); sister, Taura Stucki; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.

She is preceded in death by her father, Randy K. Beacham, and stepfather, Carlos Garcia.

Memorial services will be held Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 5 p.m. at the Spilsbury Mortuary Chapel, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George. There will be a gathering Wednesday prior to services from 4-5 p.m. at the Mortuary.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.