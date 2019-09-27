Southern Utah University parts ways with women’s soccer coach

Written by Ryne Williams
September 27, 2019
ST. GEORGE — After a rough 0-8 start to the season, the Thunderbirds have fired women’s soccer head coach Fred Thompson. Thompson had been the coach since December 2016.

Athletic Director Debbie Corum made the announcement in a press release.

“Coach Thompson left this program better than he found it,” Corum said. “His knowledge of soccer is immense and as a result, the soccer IQ for the student-athletes greatly improved under his tutelage. We wish him and his wife, Jill, the very best in their future endeavors.”

Thompson’s contract would have concluded after this season, but the program decided to end it early. He finished his career with a 7-36-1 overall record and a 5-13-1 record in the Big Sky.

“A national search for the next head soccer coach will begin at the end of this soccer season,” Corum said. “No further comment on the position will be made until a new head coach has been hired.”

Jonas Tanzer was appointed as interim head coach moving forward.

