Parking at Snow Canyon to be restricted during St. George Marathon; tickets available

In this 2013 file photo, runners enter Snow Canyon State Park, Utah, Nov. 2, 2013 | Photo by Michael Nielsen, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Snow Canyon State Park officials have announced that parking for spectators hoping to view runners participating in the St. George Marathon on Oct. 5 will be limited.

According to a press release from Snow Canyon, to ensure visitor safety and minimize the length of the hike to the viewing area, the number of spectator vehicles entering the canyon will be limited to 225 vehicles.

Advance ticket purchase is required. Tickets will not be sold at the park but can be purchased online through Reserve America.

Online tickets cost $5 and are available for purchase starting Friday and going through Oct. 4. Each ticket covers one vehicle (up to 8 occupants). Tickets must be presented at the gate. Vehicles with a ticket will be directed to park along Snow Canyon Drive in the canyon. Visitors without an advance purchase ticket will not be admitted to the park.

Before purchasing your ticket please note that traffic will be heavy, and hiking is involved to reach the viewing area. Park officials advise visitors to plan their time accordingly. Hiking distances are variable and range anywhere from .5 to 2.5 miles roundtrip. Spectators should be prepared to hike uphill in exposed conditions.

Visitors planning to view runners from Snow Canyon will not have time to leave the park and reach the finish line. Spectator parking is only available between 6 a.m. and noon; all vehicles not moved by noon will be towed at the owner’s expense.

ADA parking is limited.

For more information please contact park staff at 435-628-2255.

