Upper Emerald Pool Trail in Zion reopens after yearlong closure

ST. GEORGE — The Upper Emerald Pool Trail has been reopened in Zion after being closed for over a year.

Crews were finally able to access the Upper Emerald Pool Trail after the Kayenta Trail was reopened nearly two weeks ago. Since then, they’ve worked to clear debris and perform general trail maintenance after it was one of many trails damaged during a thunderstorm in July of last year.

“It wasn’t really significant damage, but it still needed some attention there before we could open it,” park spokesperson Eugenne Moisa said.

Visitors can now access the Upper Emerald Pool by taking the Kayenta Trail from Shuttle Stop 6. Access to the Upper Emerald Pool via the Lower Emerald Pools Trail is still closed, however.

Those who wish to hike to the Upper Emerald Pool through Kayenta should expect a 3-mile out and back trip. The trail is considered moderate, and visitors should plan on it taking an estimated two and a half hours to complete.

“It takes you to this, depending on the time of year, this pool of water there that will collect,” Moisa said. “But it’s just a gorgeous little area to make it up to.”

The park now has plans to begin work at the end of the Lower Emerald Pools Trail to remove a large boulder that fell in order to regain access to the Middle and Upper Emerald Pools through that route.

Several trails in the park remain closed, including Hidden Canyon Trail, the East Rim Trail, Weeping Rock Trail and access to Observation Point from Shuttle Stop 7, which was closed in August after a major rockfall crashed down from Cable Mountain.

For current information on park closures, stop by the visitor center in the park or call 435-772-3256.

